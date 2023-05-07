Buy Bajaj Consumer Care; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Consumer Care

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd’s (BCC’s) Q4FY2023 beat ours as well as the street’s expectation with standalone revenues growing by 11.5% y-o-y to Rs. 245 crore (led by ~10% volume growth); OPM at 17.2% (improved by 283 bps q-o-q) and PAT grew by 7% y-o-y to Rs. 41 crore. New product launches grew by 2.1x in FY2023 to Rs. 113 crore; their contribution will go up to 30% from 12% in 4-5 years. It will support overall revenue growth and profitability in long run. Hair oil category volumes are likely to grow by 3-5% in FY24; Almond Drop Hair Oil (ADHO) volumes would beat category growth. The management targets double-digit revenue growth with OPM at 17-20% in FY24.

Outlook

Stock trades at 14.2x/12.1x its FY2024E/25E earnings. With expected double-digit earnings growth in the next two years and attractive valuation, we upgrade our rating to Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 215.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Consumer Care - 05 -05 - 2023 - khan