172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aurobindo-pharma-target-of-rs-975-sharekhan-5874581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 975: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 975 in its research report dated September 22, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Aurobindo is witnessing improved traction in its US business, which constitutes around half of overall sales. A sturdy new product pipeline, easing of pricing pressures, opportunities arising from shortage of products in the US, and expected recovery in the injectable business would be key drivers for US business. Improving growth prospects, strengthening balance sheet, attractive valuations are the key positive and would support P/E multiple expansion. A 16% correction in stock price in little over a month provides investors a good entry point.


Outlook


We upgrade our recommendation on Aurobindo Pharma (Aurobindo) to Buy from Hold and retain our PT of Rs. 975.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 12:14 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.