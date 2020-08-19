172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aurobindo-pharma-target-of-rs-1027-kr-choksey-5722861.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1027: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1027 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's report on Aurobindo Pharma


Aurobindo reported Revenue growth of 8.8% YoY (-3.8% QoQ) to INR 59.2 bn, led by the US, & Antiretroviral business. Formulation business grew 9.2% YoY( -4.8% QoQ, ~87% of revenue) while API rose 6.5% YoY (+3.2% QoQ, ~13% of revenue). EBITDA for the quarter rose 9.7% YoY (-4.5% QoQ) to INR 12.6 bn while EBITDA margin expanded 17 bps YoY/ (down 15 bps QoQ) to 21.2% in 1QFY21 (from 21.1% last year). Adj Net Profit rose 20.4% YoY (-6.8% QoQ) to INR 7.8 bn. Adj. Net Profit Margin for the quarter expanded 126 bps YoY to 13.2.0% (down 43 bps QoQ) from 11.9% in 1QFY20. Reported PAT came at INR 7,806 mn (+22.8% YoY, -8.1% QoQ). Investment in Research for the quarter was INR 2.5 bn at 4.3% of revenue. Net organic capex for the quarter was ~USD 49 million. Aurobindo received final approval for 10 ANDAs from USFDA during the quarter. Company announced an interim dividend of INR 1.25/share for FY20-21.


Outlook


In the wake of in-line performance in 1QFY21, faster than expected debt reduction/stable margins & nearing of regulatory clearance, we raise our target price upwards to INR 1,027/share (earlier INR 894/share) by applying a higher PE multiple of 15.5x on FY22E EPS of INR 66.3/share (earlier P/E multiple 13.5x ), an upside potential of 17.0%. Accordingly, we reiterate a “BUY” rating on the shares of Aurobindo Pharma.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.