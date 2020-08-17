Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 89: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 89 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.
Emkay Global Financial's report on Ashok Leyland
Q1FY21 results were weak due to lower volumes, but came in above estimates. Revenue stood at Rs6.5bn, a decline of 89% yoy vs. the estimated 87% fall. EBITDA loss at Rs3.3bn was better than our expectation of -Rs3.6bn, owing to better gross margin and lower employee cost. We expect a gradual revival by the end of FY21, led by a low base, replacement demand and pick-up in economic activity. In last three up-cycles, the average period of positive growth has been 4 years, and minimum growth from trough to peak is 90%. AL is likely to gain share in domestic MHCVs from 32% in FY20 to 33% in FY22E, led by new products based on a modular platform. Similarly, the market share should increase in LCVs from 9% in FY20 to 15% in FY22E, led by new product Phoenix LCV in 2.5-4.9T segments.
Outlook
We expect volume/revenue/EBITDA CAGRs of 12%/16%/33% over FY20-23E. We retain Buy and OW stance in sector EAP, with a TP of Rs89 (Rs74 earlier), based on 10x Sep’22E EV/EBITDA (Mar’22E earlier) and Hinduja Leyland Finance investment value at Rs11/share.
