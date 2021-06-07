MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy APL Apollo Tubes: target of Rs 1620: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1620 in its research report dated June 03, 2021.

Broker Research
June 07, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on APL Apollo Tubes


Q4FY2021 operating profit/PAT at Rs. 206 crore/Rs. 119 crore, up 72%/110% y-o-y and beat of 16%/22% versus our estimate led by margin outperformance at Rs. 4,742/tonne due to high share of VAP at 60%. Management has guided for 10%-15% volume growth for FY2022 if there is no third wave of COVID-19; Margin guidance of above Rs. 5,000/tonne for existing capacity and Rs. 6,000-7,000/tonne for new products such as color pipe tubes. Target to expand capacity by 57% to 4mtpa by FY2025 with focus on VAP portfolio and confident to achieve double-digit volume growth in non-pandemic period. Tricoat merger/Raipur expansion (0.4 mtpa) to get completed by December 2021.


Outlook


We retain Buy on APL with a revised PT of Rs. 1,620, given expectation of strong 39% PAT CAGR over FY2021-FY2023E and high RoE of 29%. APL is well placed to benefit from rising share of structured steel tubes in India’s steel consumption.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:56 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey