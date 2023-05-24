English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 2450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Amber Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Amber Enterprises

    Amber Enterprises’ (Amber) Q4FY2023 performance was commendable on all fronts, with strong sales and margin improvement due to good summer sales in Q4. Structural changes in the manufacturing landscape of RAC have transformed the company’s business model. The company has increased its market share in the manufacturing industry of RACs from 26% to 29% in FY2023. The company expects ROCE to improve in the next 3-4 years, as the capex declines over a period of time. The company has guided for 30% EBITDA CAGR for the next two years.


    Outlook

    We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 2,450 (based on FY2025E EPS), as we expect profitability to improve, led by ramp-up in capacity utilisation and traction in exports.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Amber Enterprises - 22 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Amber Enterprises #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 24, 2023 12:31 pm