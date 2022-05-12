English
    Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2350: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Ajanta Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2350 in its research report date May 10, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 09:16 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Ajanta Pharma


    Ajanta clocked 15% growth in 4Q, higher than our 4% forecast driven by resilient performance in India business along with strong performance in branded business. Margins during the quarter were impacted due to one-time write off of certain products and high price erosion in US. Increased raw material prices also impacted margins but the company is still sure of maintaining 75% gross margin in FY23. US business is expected to pick up once the FDA commences inspections of various facilities as company is sitting on a healthy pipeline awaiting approvals. Branded business is expected to grow in mid-teens despite having a high base. R&D spends have gone back to pre-Covid levels while working capital is on the higher side but could be new normal as US share in revenues inches up compared to previous years.



    Outlook


    Reduced FY24 estimate lead to corresponding cut in TP to Rs2,350 (earlier Rs2,620) though BUY stays based on unchanged 26x PE. Key trigger would be a successful FDA inspection which would open up approval to several important products.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Ajanta Pharma #Buy #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 12, 2022 09:16 pm
