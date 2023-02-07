English
    Apollo Tyres reports strong Q3 numbers, keeps brokerages upbeat on the stock

    Strong operating performance with margin recovery on track, says JM financial.

    Suchitra Mandal
    February 07, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
    Apollo Tyres | Board approved issue of NCDs on private placement basis aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore. (Image: corporate.apollotyres.com)

    A 30 percent jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 292 crore for the December quarter has kept analysts bullish on Apollo Tyres. The company's revenue from operations increased 13 percent to Rs 6,423 crore, as against Rs 5,707 crore a year back.

    Apollo Tyre's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin for the quarter stood at 14.2 percent, expanding 230 bps sequentially and 120 bps annually.

    “Margin performance has been resilient owing to the company’s ability to take gradual price hikes. Softening commodity prices is expected to support margins going ahead,” brokerage firm JM Financial said.

    As per the brokerage, domestic demand was led by momentum in the original equipment (OE) segment with a price hike in PCR (passenger car radial) segment also aiding performance.