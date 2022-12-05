 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Tracker | Dynamic macros result in more contrarian downgrades than upgrades

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Markets run six months ahead of fundamentals. Hence, changes in macros take time to show up in the earnings estimates of analysts.

Indian equity markets turned bullish during the month of November as indices recovered their losses from the historical highs achieved during October 2021 and hit fresh highs.

This bullishness is due to the softening inflation, as a result of which the pace of monetary tightening by the central bank will likely ease down.

However, positive changes in macros take time to reflect in the earnings estimates of market analysts, who are waiting for the trend to sustain before reworking their estimates.

Ratings changes come with a time lag vis-a-vis changes in the stock price. Steel stocks had a large run down well before being downgraded. Macro factors are so dynamic that stock prices get affected in the short run, while the rating is done considering the mid-to long-term fundamentals of a stock.

“Markets run six months ahead of fundamentals and had already discounted the negatives before the rating downgrades happened”, said Divam Sharma, Founder, Green Portfolio.

As a result, based on the earnings of Q2FY23 and macro factors, more stocks were downgraded than upgraded in November.