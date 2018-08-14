App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate MRF; target of Rs 81712: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on MRF with a target price of Rs 81712 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on MRF

MRF posted weak topline growth of 8.1% YoY at ` 38.6 bn for the quarter ended Q1FY19 along with gross and EBITDA margins of 39.8% and 15.4% respectively. The gross and EBITDA margins for the quarter Q1FY19 improved by 735 bps and 773 bps respectively on an unfavorable period of Q1FY18. We believe the pressure in the top line growth for MRF was due to the increasing intensity of competition in the tyre space where realizations per unit would have declined and unfavorable product mix due to increasing demand from the CV segment. The stock has corrected nearly 10% in the last 1 month and hence we reiterate our Accumulate rating with a target price of ` 81,712.

Outlook

MRF is expected to bounce back on the revenue growth front with new product offerings and increased marketing efforts. Although lower top-line growth is expected to put some pressure on the stock, the higher comparative margins will help protect the downside. Leadership position in the high margins segments will enable MRF to protect valuations. We reiterate our Accumulate rating with a target price of ` 81,712.

related news

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #MRF #Recommendations

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.