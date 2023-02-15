English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 460: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated February 14, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

    Glenmark Pharma’s (GNP) Q3 EBITDA of Rs6.2bn (flat QoQ) was largely in line with our estimates, aided by higher revenues in RoW (31% YoY growth) and EU markets (30% YoY growth). There has been delay in monetization of Ichnos stake sale. Despite stake sale in Glenmark Lifescience and certain brand divestments in domestic formulation, debt continues to remain at elevated levels. 9MFY23 performance was muted, adjusted for milestone income from Ryaltris. We have factored in 8% EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25E.


    Outlook

    At CMP, stock is trading at 13x FY24E P/E. We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating with unchanged TP of Rs460/share, valuing at 13xSept 2024E P/E. Any potential stake sale in Ichnos and meaningful debt reduction will be key catalyst for stock to re-rate.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals - 14 -02 - 2023 - prabhu

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:53 pm