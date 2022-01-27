MARKET NEWS

    Accumulate BIOCON; target of Rs 422: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities recommended hold rating on BIOCON with a target price of Rs 422 in its research report dated January 22, 2022.

    January 27, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on BIOCON


    Revenue at Rs 2,223 Cr for Q3FY22, up 18%; EBITDA at Rs. 537 Cr, up 28%. Generics - three new approvals, partnership with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals for expansion into the Middle East and North Africa. Biosimilars - interchangeable bGlargine launched in US and received preferred status in the national formularies of two leading U.S. Pharmacy Benefit Managers. Novel Biologics - on track to initiate a Pivotal Study in early CY22 for use of Itolizumab in the First-Line treatment of Acute Graft Versus Host Disease. Research Services - Discovery Services and the Dedicated Centers were key growth drivers, while Development Services and Manufacturing Services delivered sustained performances.


    Outlook


    We expect company to deliver strong topline growth for next few years and recommend to ACCUMULATE the stock with price target of Rs. 422.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Biocon #Hem Securities #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 10:00 pm
