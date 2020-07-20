App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 785: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Amara Raja Batteries with a target price of Rs 785 in its research report dated July 18, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Amara Raja Batteries


The theme of ‘Progress on’, in AMRJ’s FY20 annual report, accurately throws light on various initiatives such as expanding product offering and capacity, further strengthen its existing and new distribution partnerships as well as widening its overall OEM customer base. Despite management’s subdued take on the OEM segment (4w mainly), sharp expected pickup in replacement market and telecom segment to keep its growth momentum intact in FY21. Furthermore, capacity expansion and new business wins in the 2W space would be key tailwind for AMRJ. Company has gained market share in the replacement segment in 2W, 4W, as well as the Telecom segment, driven by leveraging channel expansion strategy and product innovation. Additionally, management continues to constantly explore and analyze newer technologies (advanced stamp grid technology) to enhance long term business prospects, simultaneously whilst strengthening its leadership in lead acid space.



Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at 17.4x FY22E EPS (vs 5-year historical mean of 25). We roll forward our valuation from FY22E to FY23E, and raise TP to Rs 785 (18x FY23E EPS).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Accumulate #Amara Raja Batteries #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.