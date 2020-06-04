Swiggy launches alcohol delivery service in West Bengal

Swiggy has launched home delivery of alcohol in West Bengal.

On May 21, the company launched its maiden alcohol home-delivery services in Ranchi. It had said, the company was in advanced stages of discussions with multiple state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol which the company can immediately enable by leveraging its existing technology and logistics infrastructure and nationwide presence.

Following this, on May 26, Swiggy launched the service in Odisha.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.



