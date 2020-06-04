App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy launches alcohol delivery service in West Bengal

Swiggy will now home deliver alcohol in West Bengal. The service is already active in Ranchi and some cities in Odisha.


Swiggy has launched home delivery of alcohol in West Bengal.

On May 21, the company launched its maiden alcohol home-delivery services in Ranchi. It had said, the company was in advanced stages of discussions with multiple state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol which the company can immediately enable by leveraging its existing technology and logistics infrastructure and nationwide presence.

Following this, on May 26, Swiggy launched the service in Odisha.

This is a developing story. Please check back  later for more details. 

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 11:56 am

tags #alcohol delivery #Food delivery #liquor delivery #Swiggy #west bengal

