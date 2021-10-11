Oyo IPO: Filing of 'DRHP' illegal, says Zostel seeking rejection of IPO proposal 

Zostel Hospitality Pvt Ltd has filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking rejection of Softbank-backed Oyo's initial public offering (IPO) proposal citing "misstatements" and "inadequate disclosures" in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by them.

In the 98-page long document Zostel has mentioned that the IPO is non-maintainable as Oyo's parent firm Oravel’s capital structure is not final.

The company has claimed that Oyo's filing of the DRHP is illegal. It as cited Regulation 5(2) of the SEBI - Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations).

Moneycontrol reported on October 6 that Zo Rooms was planning to drag Oyo to SEBI on the grounds of violation of ICDR regulations alleging that the company had misrepresented the facts about their litigation issue in the DRHP.

"Zostel’s shareholders have a right to get issued in their favour, 7% of the equity securities of Oravel. Oravel has failed to grant the same and hence is prohibited from making any public offer of its shares," the company has said in the letter.

"The DRHP is replete with material omissions and blatant misstatements, intended to mislead the public into investing into Oravel’s shares without appreciation of the risks involved," it added.