Observe.AI raises $8 million in Series A funding led by Nexus Venture Partners

Observe.AI has raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from MGV, Hack VC, existing investors and others.

It also announced its agent-first voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform to improve caller satisfaction in call centres worldwide. Its voice AI platform provides the call centre agent with real-time feedback on customer sentiment and guides them on next best action during the customer call.

The AI platform listens to the call in real time, uses deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) to understand the context and generates suggestions and guidance for the agent.

“Humans like talking to humans because it gives them a sense of assurance, which is at the core of a delightful customer experience. We are using the power of AI to make that voice conversation even more delightful by equipping the customer support agent with the tools needed while the call is going on," said Swapnil Jain, Founder and CEO of Observe.AI.

"The agent no longer needs to place customers on hold, or transfer them around. Continuous engagement is established until a successful resolution is reached. Our agent-first approach is all about making their job easier. This translates in better productivity and higher customer satisfaction.”

“Companies have been actively discouraging their customers from calling their agents for the last two decades because of increasing costs, even though it is a natural way for humans to seek help. The recent advances in deep learning and natural language processing will dramatically increase the productivity of agents. Call centres are now ready to become the first port of contact for customer service. We are excited to partner with the team at Observe.AI as it leads this positive disruption in the call centre ecosystem,” said Ram Gupta, Managing Director, Nexus Venture Partners.

The start-up was founded in May last year by Akash Singh, Sharath Keshava and Swapnil Jain. The company recently partnered with Talkdesk to launch its voice AI platform for Talkdesk customers.