    Loan apps ban: Industry insiders call it a good move to remove bad actors

    Fintech startup founders weigh in possibilities of illegal cross border data sharing and cybersecurity threats

    Debangana Ghosh & Mansi Verma
    February 08, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    Representative image

    Fintech industry insiders are standing by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) directive to Google to ban more than 200 lending and betting apps from its play store, saying it's an issue of illegal cross-border data sharing and possible cybersecurity threat.

    Currently, an updated list of around 58 such apps is out including prominent names such as Kissht, PayU-backed LazyPay, KreditBee, and Ola Avail Finance; which are under review by Google, according to Moneycontrol’s sources.

    MeitY did this following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The directive was sent out to internet service providers and app stores on an “urgent” and “emergency” basis on February 5.

