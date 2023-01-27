English
    Inside Sharechat’s crisis: absent founders, flurry of management exits, spiralling losses

    The company’s top and middle management are hollowing out, revenue has not kept pace with cash burn and Sharechat’s top-tier valuation, and questions are being asked about its business model

    Deepsekhar Choudhury & Nikhil Patwardhan
    New Delhi/Bengaluru / January 27, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
    On 16 January, social media company Sharechat joined a bunch of startups that laid off employees, seemingly to beat a crippling slowdown in business. The mood at the townhall held right after was understandably sombre. Nearly 600 employees were let go and the management faced a volley of tough questions from upset employees.

    The management said it selected the employees who were fired based on the redundancy of roles. If that were the case, employees asked, why were the absent chief technology officer and the chief operating officer being given a long rope?

    Both the top positions were held by co-founders Bhanu Pratap Singh (CTO) and Farid Ahsan (COO). These roles are critical in a company such as Sharechat, which competes with Meta. While the chief technology officer needs to ensure that the algorithms are good enough to grab eyeballs and keep users engaged, the chief operating officer has to worry about monetisation and marshalling resources to fend off rivals.

    Singh and Ahsan ceased to actively participate in the company for nearly two years, according to multiple people familiar with the operations of Sharechat, which was founded in 2015. Things have changed from the time the trio used to share a flat together. While Singh became more aloof gradually, Ahsan has moved cities and on to other things like angel investing.