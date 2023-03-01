Deepinder Goyal resigns from Urban Company board as Blinkit mulls home services foray

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato-owned quick commerce company Blinkit is mulling a foray into the home services category such as chefs and beauticians, according to sources aware of developments.

In view of the same, Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal has resigned as a board member of Urban Company, a Delhi NCR-based unicorn that plays in the home services category.

"Blinkit has already started offering home chef services through a Gurugram-based company called ChefKart," said a source aware of the matter.

"But it hasn't been decided yet what will be the shape and form of the foray. It might also be just advertising on the Blinkit platform... Also, there's no clarity yet on which specific services will be there," he added.

Zomato declined to comment on the matter.

Entrackr was the first to report on the developments.

Zomato has piloted multiple new services over the past year even as industry experts have said that the growth of the food delivery sector – a metro city phenomenon – is expected to slow down.

While Zomato's gross order value expanded 85 percent to Rs 5,500 crore between Q3 FY21 and Q3 FY22, the growth lost steam to come in at 21 percent between Q3 FY22 and Q3 FY23.

Last year, Zomato launched 'Legends,' an inter-city food delivery service that allows customers to order from popular restaurants in other cities. While it was initially piloted with no restrictions on who could use the service, it is now exclusively bundled with its newly launched Gold subscription programme.

In January, Zomato reintroduced its 'Gold' loyalty programme with a focus on food delivery at an introductory price of Rs 149 for three months. It will also enable users to avail discounts for dining at restaurants.

Last month, the company also launched a home chef service aimed at office workers and students looking for quick, affordable meals starting at Rs 89 per serving. It is currently being piloted in Gurugram.