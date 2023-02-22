Zomato pilots quick delivery service of low-priced home-style food in Gurugram

Zomato has launched a new service through which it aims to sell quick and cheap home-style meals to students and office-goers. These meals are priced as low as Rs 89 per serving, excluding delivery costs, and would be available for breakfast (8 am-11:30 am) and lunch (11:30 am- 3:30 pm).

While the new service, named ‘Everyday’, is currently being piloted in Gurugram, the company plans to launch it soon in other cities. The Zomato app claims that food ordered through the service will be delivered in 10-15 minutes.

According to a person close to the development, the infrastructure for this service has been built on the 10-minute food delivery service that Zomato piloted last year and paused recently because of low demand.

“The recipes for the Everyday meals have been created by home chefs who will be responsible for quality control. The food will be prepared at the finishing stations that were meant for the 10-minute food delivery service through food partners,” said a source.

The company has piloted multiple new services over the past year even as industry experts have said that the growth of the food delivery sector – a metro city phenomenon – is expected to slow down.

While Zomato's gross order value expanded 85 percent to Rs 5,500 crore between Q3 FY21 and Q3 FY22, the growth lost steam to come in at 21 percent between Q3 FY22 and Q3 FY23.

Last year, Zomato launched an inter-city food delivery service called ‘Legends’ that seeks to enable customers to order from popular restaurants in other cities. While it was piloted without any restriction on who could use the service, it has now been bundled exclusively with its newly-launched Gold subscription programme.

In January, Zomato reintroduced its 'Gold' loyalty programme with a focus on food delivery at an introductory price of Rs 149 for three months. It will also enable users to avail discounts for dining at restaurants.