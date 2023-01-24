English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Zomato brings back 'Gold' in fourth iteration of loyalty programme

    The new programme will be Zomato’s fourth iteration of its loyalty programme in the last few years

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    January 24, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
    Zomato disabled its 10-minute food delivery service after it struggled to grow

    Zomato disabled its 10-minute food delivery service after it struggled to grow

    Zomato has reintroduced its 'Gold' loyalty programme with a focus on food delivery at an introductory price of Rs 149 for three months. It will also enable users to avail of discounts for dining in at restaurants.

    Customers who were subscribed to the company's previous loyalty programme called Pro Plus, which was suspended in 2021, will also be given a complimentary subscription to Gold for the first three months.

    The new programme will be Zomato’s fourth iteration of its loyalty programme in the last few years. Before launching Pro Plus in 2021, Zomato had introduced Pro in 2020 which replaced the original Zomato Gold membership programme.

    While Gold was focussed on discounts for dine-in at restaurants, Pro came with added benefits like priority deliveries and discounts on food orders. In July, reported Zomato was trying to make its loyalty programme more focused on dine-in, after which the foodtech platform paused Pro Plus.