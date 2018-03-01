StarStruck by Sunny Leone: The diva's entrepreneurial foray

StarStruck by Sunny Leone - This cosmetic is for real. Sunny says she’s been an entrepreneur from a young age. Now she can officially be one. The actor's StarStruck brand is due for a March launch. Lipsticks, glosses and pencils - everything that Leone uses will now be sold under the brand. It will start off with an affordable lip range.

“This brand is me in every way,” she said in an interview with Moneycontrol. Excerpts from the chat.

What is StarStruck going to be all about? Why suddenly a make-up brand?

StarStruck is all about great quality make-up for every woman. I want all women to feel others are drooling over them. This is not an overnight plan. I have been working on this idea for the last year and a half.

What is going to be the range like? What is the price band?

The range can suit any women on any skin tone. All the colours chosen are some of my favourite. The price range is between Rs 499 single pieces to lip kits up to Rs 1900.

There's also perfume selling in your name. Is that your brand too? So do we have two brands one in your name and one in the name of StarStruck?

Yes, they are both owned by me and my partner Daniel Weber.

What is the USP of StarStruck? At a time when the market is filled with options from both national and international brands, what will set StarStruck apart?

The USP is that no animals are hurt during the manufacturing of StarStruck's products and that many skin tones across the world can wear these shades. What will set it apart is that I am one of the very few Bollywood celebrities to create something like this on my own and own it completely. No one has tampered with my vision at all and I did not compromise on the quality of my product. I wear make-up almost every single day and I wanted to create something that lasts and is wearable all day long and still look good at the end of the day.

When do we see the brand in stores?

We will be launching it exclusively in online mode on March 15. We are yet to take a call on launching it in stores. I believe the online world is where my brand will thrive the best but let's see once we hit the stores.

Will you be having a site for the product or will you sell through popular platforms like Amazon, Nykaa and others?

My sale model will be based around everything online. That is where the bulk of my market is and that's where I will start. All online portals will be used to sell StarStruck. We definitely have pop ups planned.

Which product is closest to your heart? Any cosmetic that you use and cannot part with?

This brand is me in every way. I love make up and I want to share my knowledge and creativity with the world. It's what I'm starting with, lipsticks, glosses and pencils, etc.

Sunny Leone is a global brand and you have a fan base spanning across the world. Will the product have a global launch?

Yes we do and I plan to reach as many people around the world as possible. God Willing!