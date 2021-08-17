MARKET NEWS

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh says Boeing 737 MAX jets will make a comeback

India and several countries across the world had grounded the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in 2019 after two crashes.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
In India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways operated the aircraft before the ban.

In India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways operated the aircraft before the ban.

SpiceJet expects the Boeing 737 MAX planes to make a comeback soon, Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

In an email to employees on August 15, Singh said that return of the aircraft would be a game changer for the domestic airline industry, Mint has reported.

"The return of MAX will help us step up both our domestic and international operations, while offering a vastly superior flying experience for our passengers," he said, as quoted by the publication.

"After five quarters of uncertainty and financial stress, the aviation sector in India is once again witnessing green shoots of recovery and SpiceJet, in particular, is all set to take-off on its exciting growth journey," he added.

An official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) and a Boeing spokesperson did not comment on the timeline of the return of the 737 MAX in India when contacted by Mint.

India and several countries across the world had grounded the 737 MAX aircraft in 2019 after two crashes.

In India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways operated the aircraft before the ban. SpiceJet has 13 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in its fleet and had placed orders for 142 additional jets, whose deliveries were halted.

Moneycontrol, on August 11, reported that the aviation regulator might take two to three months to decide whether the planes can fly again.

"We have received requests from three entities on the progress of reinstating the Boeing 737 Max airplanes and we are in the process of carrying out tests before allowing the planes to operate," an official said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Boeing #SpiceJet
first published: Aug 17, 2021 09:04 am

