App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet's air cargo unit SpiceXpress looks to increase capacity, reach

The company aims to eventually service up to 150 destinations in India, Asia and Europe by 2022

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SpiceXpress, the air freight unit of SpiceJet, has charted an ambitious expansion plan that includes increasing its capacity, and taking its services to more destinations within India and overseas.

The freight carrier was launched in September, and started off with operations on the Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi route.

SpiceXpress plans to increase its monthly freight carrying capacity from 15,000 tonne per month to 27,000 tonne, by the end of 2018. It also plans to further increase its capacity to 90,000 tonne by the end of 2022.

In terms of destinations, the company is looking to take its services to nearly 10 more locations in India and overseas. These include Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati in India, and Dubai, Kabul, Dhaka and Singapore.

related news

The company aims to eventually service up to 150 destinations in India, Asia and Europe by 2022.

SpiceXpress, which had started its service with a Boeing 737-700, plans to add four more freighter aircraft by March 2019.

Besides these aircraft, it also offers cargo capacity on SpiceJet's passenger aircraft fleet. The fleet includes 36 Boeings and 22 Q400s Bombardiers operating across 47 domestic and 7 international locations.

SpiceJet's focus on its new services comes at a time when revenue from cargo is increasing faster than that from tickets for most airlines.

SpiceJet's revenues from ancillary business, under which the cargo vertical is grouped, grew by 28 percent last fiscal, while revenues were up 25 percent.

The industry expects revenue from cargo to keep getting better. Research agency ICRA has estimated that air cargo volumes may grow by 60 percent over the next five years.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #SpiceJet

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.