Some SBI customers complain of digital outages on mobile platform

State Bank of India has asked customers to report phishing attacks.

Some customers of the country's largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), on March 12 complained about outages on the bank's internet banking channels and its apps.

SBI had tweeted that their apps were undergoing technology upgrades on March 12. The bank mentioned in the tweet that there will be disruption of services in their apps such as YONO, YONO lite, YONO business and UPIs as there will be technology upgrades happening on these platforms between 11:30 pm on March 12 and 02:00 am on March 13.

Soon after the tweet, several customers tweeted about glitches on apps and internet banking and a few even complained of getting notifications of transactions that never happened.



I lost 30,000/- due to server down it happens on February 23rd from past two weeks continuosly i give complaint but there is no clarification regarding my money.first please give back my money

— vamsi krishna peetha (@peetha_vamsi) March 12, 2022

One of the customers tweeted that he lost Rs 30,000 due to the glitch.

While several customers complained about such unwanted transactions and deductions, a few complained about getting repeated notifications of deactivation of their respective accounts on the Yono app. Some even complained of getting credit card fee deducted, despite not having a credit card.

SBI has mostly replied to such tweets and mentioned, “We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to technical issues, some of the users are receiving erroneous notification messages in their Yono Lite application. Our technical team is working to resolve this issue. Please bear with us.”

The bank has also asked the customers to report phishing attacks in case of wrong debit through their helpline number and lodge a complaint via email.

Recently, SBI tweeted about relaunching their mobile app as 'Only Yono' to enable cloud capability for handling high- volume of transactions and ensure better customer experiences.

The bank has even invited bids from various consultants to get better technical guidance for the architecture and design for Only Yono. Recently, Nitin Chugh has been hired by SBI, who was earlier leading HDFC Bank’s digital banking division.