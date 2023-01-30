English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Snap's India unit profit more than doubles to Rs 6.2 crore in FY22

    Total revenue for Snap's India unit grew to Rs 65.88 crore for the financial year, registering a 101.4 percent increase from Rs 32.7 crore in the previous fiscal.

    Vikas SN
    January 30, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Snapchat)

    (Image Courtesy: Snapchat)

    Snapchat parent Snap Inc's India unit has more than doubled its profits and total revenue for the financial year 2021-22, as the social media firm grew its operations in the country that has emerged as a key user growth market in recent years.

    The company reported a net profit of Rs 6.22 crore for the year, registering a 113.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump from 2.91 crore profit a year back, as per its filings with the Registrar of Companies.

    Revenue from operations grew to Rs 65.78 crore for the financial year, posting a 101.1 percent YoY increase from Rs 32.7 crore in the previous financial year. Total revenue grew to Rs 65.88 crore for the financial year, a 101.4 percent YoY increase from Rs 32.7 crore in the previous financial year.

    It's worth noting that these revenue numbers don't represent the sales revenues of the company, but rather the revenue generated from providing software technology and related services to the firm's affiliate entity Snap Group Limited.