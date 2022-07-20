English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Six lakh duplicate Aadhaars cancelled as 'face' added for biometric verification: MeitY

    Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said 11 'illegal' websites have been stopped from providing Aadhaar-related services

    Aihik Sur
    July 20, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

    The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has cancelled 598,999 duplicate Aadhaars, Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in Parliament on July 20.

    While replying to a query on Aadhaar in the Lok Sabha, Chandrasekhar explained the steps taken by UIDAI to address the duplicate Aadhaar generation issue and said that "face" has been added as a verification feature.

    "The demographic matching mechanism has been further strengthened, biometric matching of all new enrollments is ensured and 'face' has been included as a new modality (in addition to fingerprint and iris) for de-duplication," the minister said.

    Apart from de-duplication, facial recognition in Aadhaar is also being used for authenticating pension verification details. Over 100,000 pensioners have been authenticated by this technology as of now.

    While responding to another such query in the Lok Sabha on illegal websites promising services related to Aadhaar, Chandrasekhar said that UIDAI has served notices to the websites concerned.

    Close

    Related stories

    "UIDAI has served notices to the owners of the websites concerned to restrain themselves from providing such unauthorised services by any means, and also to hosting service providers to block defiant websites with immediate effect," Chandrasekhar noted.

    Since January 2022, as many as 11 websites have been stopped from offering such services, he added.

    "These websites do not have rights to enrol a resident and modify biometric information or link the mobile number of the resident in existing Aadhaar," he said.
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Aadhaar #duplicate Aadhaar #Facial recognition
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 07:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.