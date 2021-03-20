English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Signal welcomes new users, commiserates WhatsApp outage

Facebook-owned WhatsApp faced a global outage late on March 19 and many users took to Twitter to make their complaints known.

Moneycontrol News
March 20, 2021 / 04:09 PM IST
Instant messaging app Signal expressed solidarity with workers dealing with the outage on rival platform WhatsApp. (Image: AFP)

Instant messaging app Signal expressed solidarity with workers dealing with the outage on rival platform WhatsApp. (Image: AFP)


Instant messaging app Signal took to Twitter to welcome new users and express solidarity with workers dealing with the outage on messaging behemoth WhatsApp.

“Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage,” Signal’s official Twitter account posted on March 19.

The messenger also took the opportunity for some weekend humour adding: “People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime.””

Facebook owned WhatsApp faced a global outage late on March 19 and many users took to twitter to make their complaints known, News18 reported.

Users began speaking about the trouble around 10.55 pm on March 19 and services were restored at about 11:42 pm. The outage was also tracked by Downdetector, which detected massive spike in outages at around this time.

Close

Related stories

There has been no word from Facebook or WhatsApp on reason for the outage.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Signal #Technology #WhatsApp
first published: Mar 20, 2021 03:39 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.