Sell Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, JP Associates: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce and JP Associates.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Bank of Baroda is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 141 and target of Rs 126. Oriental Bank of Commerce is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 98 and target of Rs 95. JP Associates is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 20 and target of Rs 17.5.""Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 297, target of Rs 282. Sell Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 99, target of Rs 92. Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 252, target of Rs 236."