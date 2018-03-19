App
HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, JP Associates: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce and JP Associates.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Bank of Baroda is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 141 and target of Rs 126. Oriental Bank of Commerce is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 98 and target of Rs 95. JP Associates is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 20 and target of Rs 17.5."

"Sell ICICI Bank  with a stop loss of Rs 297, target of Rs 282. Sell Punjab  National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 99, target of Rs 92. Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 252, target of Rs 236."

