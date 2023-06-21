Sanjai Ranganathan to take over from Sabyasachi Das as CEO of L&T EduTech

Sanjai Ranganathan

Just two years after his appointment, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has replaced Sabyasachi Das as Chief Executive of L&T EduTech and appointed Sanjai Ranganathan in his place.

Prior to joining L&T, Ranganathan was the Vice President of EdTech Sales & Solutions at HCL Technologies.

Launched in 2021, L&T EduTech is L&T's venture into the virtual learning and capability-building space.

L&T EduTech works with engineering colleges as its clients — with the motto of getting employable talent —and assesses talent with a technical manager for different verticals of L&T.

The construction conglomerate has been diversifying its portfolio, with its e-commerce venture SuFin and L&T EduTech being the latest undertakings.

L&T-SuFin is expected to be a 'multi-million dollar' business, according to L&T officials.​ L&T has identified its digital verticals as growth businesses. The company’s diversification strategy comes after the company’s aim to increase the contribution of services to its total revenue.

L&T EduTech focuses on engineering and technology knowledge. It is a learning platform for students and aspiring professionals, that straddles engineering and key technology verticals.

Most recently, L&T EduTech collaborated with IIT Madras to launch joint skilling programmes for engineering and science students.

Sanjai Ranganathan has around 22 years of experience in Information Technology with a strong concentration in the telecom, media and entertainment industry.