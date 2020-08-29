Reliance Retail-Future Group deal: RIL unit adds Future Group’s retail business to shopping cart for Rs 24,713 crore

Kishore Biyani has surrendered the ‘crown jewel’ of the Future Group by selling his retail business to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail in a stunning reversal of fortunes for a businessman who was once celebrated as India’s Retail King.

The mega transaction with a combined value of Rs 24,713 crore cements the position of Reliance Retail as the undisputed leader in the organised retail segment and adds muscle to ongoing battle with Amazon for the Indian e-commerce market. The Future Group houses leading retail formats, including supermarket chain Big Bazaar, upmarket food stores Foodhall, and bargain clothing chain Brand Factory.

The acquisition is being done as part of the scheme in which Future Group is merging certain companies carrying on the aforesaid businesses into Future Enterprises Limited (FEL).

As a part of the same scheme, the Retail and Wholesale Undertaking is being transferred to Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited (RRFLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RRVL; the Logistics & Warehousing Undertaking is being transferred to RRVL; and RRFLL also proposes to invest Rs 200 crore in the preferential issue of equity shares of FEL to acquire 6.09 percent of post-merger equity; and Rs 400 crore in a preferential issue of equity warrants which, upon conversion and payment of balance 75 percent of the issue price, will result in RRFLL acquiring further 7.05 percent of FEL.

Biyani’s exit from a business he had painstakingly built over three decades was forced by a rising pile of debt and the searing pain wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through Saturday’s deal, Reliance Retail, controlled by Ambani, Asia’s richest man, has emerged as a white knight and thwarted the collapse of a vast retail group that would have otherwise been dragged through India’s bankruptcy court.

The folding up of a group that showed to the world the potential of India’s retail market would have cast a long shadow on how the world perceives this crucial service sector growth engine of the economy and re-rate its prospects down. It would have also been read as an example of India’s diminishing potential as a marketplace.

The takeover now by Reliance Retail, will essentially give a fresh lease of life to what is an absorbing Indian entrepreneurial story. The deal is good news for lenders of Future Group who will now have secured outstanding loans protected as well as the retail ecosystem comprising small businesses and suppliers. Employees who would have otherwise stared at salary cuts and job losses now could get absorbed because Reliance Retail is aggressively expanding across India.

