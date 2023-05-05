Rekha Menon to retire from Accenture, Ajay Vij, Sandeep Dutta to split duties

Ajay Vij, Rekha Menon, and Sandeep Dutta

IT and consulting major Accenture said that its chairperson in India, Rekha Menon, will retire on June 30 after a career spanning two decades at the company.

The company appointed Ajay Vij as the country managing director, and Sandeep Dutta as India market unit head. They will together take over Menon’s responsibilities at the company.

Menon’s roles during her time at the company included growing its business, as well as building relationships with stakeholders, including the industry, government, and clients. “She pioneered the India corporate citizenship strategy and championed the company’s inclusion and diversity agenda,” Accenture said.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Rekha for her more than two decades of extraordinary leadership. She helped build a strong foundation for Accenture in India across many aspects of our business and leaves behind an outstanding legacy of accomplishments and impact for our clients, our people and our communities,” Leonardo Framil, Chief Executive Officer for Growth Markets, said in a statement.

For Vij, the rank of the country MD will be an expansion of his role as the lead for Corporate Services and Sustainability in India. The role is to “provide overall leadership and drive coordinated decision-making for key company priorities”, Accenture said.

Dutta was serving as the sales lead for India, responsible for business and operations in India, primarily focussed on growth, market differentiation, and clients. Along with these existing domains, Accenture said Dutta will have to work “with local business communities and representing Accenture with local industry and trade bodies”.

“I would also like to congratulate Ajay and Sandeep on their well-earned appointments and new responsibilities. I and our entire Global Management Committee look forward to working closely with them to create significant value for our clients, people and communities in India and those clients we serve around the world,” Framil said.