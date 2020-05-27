App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EXCLUSIVE: Recurring payments on UPI set to start; payment apps boost tie-ups with lending platforms for EMIs

Sources say that NPCI is working on the product and could go live with select banks in the next couple of months.

Pratik Bhakta

Digital payment players are setting the stage for recurring payments to start on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and doubling down on partnership with lending platforms to process their EMI payments. Payment majors like Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay have already partnered with lending platforms like Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital, Indiabulls Consumer Finance and others to process their EMI payments.

This is the starting point since eventually recurring payments will happen via UPI and these applications will be ready to process those transactions. The Reserve Bank of India gave a go-ahead for recurring transactions on UPI up to Rs 2000 in January this year. Bankers believe this will soon be expanded beyond Rs 2000, once the system stabilises.

Besides EMI payments, the apps are also looking for mutual fund transactions and partnering with fund houses to process their monthly systemic investment plans.

Close

“NPCI is working with banks to test the recurring payments system on UPI; these are still initial days but a few of the banks might start going live in the next couple of months,” said a senior banker who spoke on condition of anonymity.

related news

PhonePe said that they are working with more than 35 lenders to process their EMI payments. They have plans to add more lenders for the convenience of their consumers.

“We currently do not support recurring payments for loan EMIs; however, this is a feature we are planning to add,” said a PhonePe spokesperson.

PhonePe requires consumers to go through a four-step process to pay their EMIs. First select EMI payments from the home screen, then select the lender, enter details about the loan account and then authenticate the transaction. The process flow is similar in other payment apps as well.

Industry insiders Moneycontrol spoke to said that all payment apps want a share of the recurring payments pie, since it has multiple benefits. First, it will lock customers to a platform and increase stickiness. Second, it will also give platforms visibility of the EMI payment habits of consumers. After all, this means greater visibility on the consumer’s behaviour.

Emails sent to Paytm and Google Pay for comments did not elicit any response till the time of publishing this report.

A look at the Paytm app showed there are more than 70 lenders for whom repayments can be done via the app. For Google Pay, there are around 15 lenders.

While the current process is clumsy, the banker quoted above said that once recurring payments go live on UPI, borrowers will get a debit notification 24 hours before the debit happens and they have to just authenticate the transaction to go through. This will make EMI payments smooth.

“Our experience with borrowers is that if given all the payment options and a smooth repayment experience, the chances of defaults are substantially reduced,” said the founder of a fintech lender which accepts payments from all the major UPI apps.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #digital payment #recurring payments #Unified Payments Interface

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.