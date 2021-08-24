MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

PharmEasy founder Siddharth Shah buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 40 crore

Online pharmacy chain PharmEasy had recently acquired Thyrocare. The apartment is located off Carter Road at Khar West in Mumbai.

Vandana Ramnani
Representative image

Representative image

Siddharth Shah, founder of online pharmacy chain PharmEasy, which recently acquired Thyrocare, has bought an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for Rs 40 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The sixth-floor apartment is spread across an area of 3963 sq ft and comes with three car parking slots, the documents showed. While the agreement was signed on March 31, the last day of the stamp duty waiver in Maharashtra, the property was registered on August 20, 2021.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.5 crore was paid by Shah for the property. The unit is located in a project named Wadhwa Samarpan by Mumbai-based real estate firm, Wadhwa Group, off Carter Road in Khar West.

Also Read: Wadhwa family buys apartment in own project for Rs 80 crore in Mumbai’s Khar

Shah has bought the unit Raghuleela Estates, a subsidiary of the Wadhwa Group.

Close

Related stories

There was no response from Shah.

PharmEasy was in the news recently for its acquisition of Thyrocare and plans to launch an IPO worth $9 billion.

In June this year, PharmEasy raised an additional $300 million from its existing investors, largely to fund its acquisition of Thyrocare. API Holdings is the parent company of PharmEasy.

API Holdings picked up a 66.1 percent stake in Thyrocare Technologies from its founder A Velumani for Rs 4,546 crore (about ₹1,300 per share). This was also the first-ever acquisition of a listed company (Thyrocare), by an Indian unicorn.

This was PharmEasy’s third acquisition after Ascent Health and Wellness and e-pharmacy firm Medlife.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan sells luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45.75 crore

Shah has been quoted as saying that once the acquisition of the diagnostics company is complete, PharmEasy will aim to have its initial public offering (IPO) within six to 18 months.

In July, promoters of Mumbai-based real estate firm, Wadhwa Group, bought an apartment spread across three floors in their own project Wadhwa Samarpan for around Rs 80 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The apartment spread across an area of 5,254 sq ft was registered on July 30, 2021.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #Mumbai luxury realty #Mumbai real estate #PharmEasy #Real Estate #Siddharth Shah
first published: Aug 24, 2021 04:41 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.