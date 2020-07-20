Omaxe, JSPL sign pact for supply of steel structures for Chandni Chowk project

Real estate developer Omaxe has signed an agreement with Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) for the supply of modular steel structure to build its commercial project at Chandni Chowk in Delhi, the company said in a statement.

JSPL will supply 7000-8000 metric tonne of structure steel to Omaxe, it said.

Omaxe is developing a multi-level parking-cum-commercial project at Chandni Chowk under PPP model with North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC).

About 4.5 acres of land has been provided to Omaxe to provide parking for over 2,000 cars.

Omaxe is developing a 10 lakh sq ft project with five levels of parking and three levels of retail space.

The building structure will be supplied by JSPL in the knocked-down form at the site. The structure can be erected at the site within 10 months from the starting date, the company said.

“Due to the Supreme Court ban on construction because of pollution and the COVID-19 lockdown, we have lost close to six months of time. In order to cover up for the lost time, we are using the advanced steel structure technology which will not only save 40 percent time but also help expedite delivery of the project by July 2022,” said Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe.

The building is designed using high-grade steel structure with fabricated beam column as compared to the conventional construction methodology which helps in not only granting additional strength to the building structure but also saving a lot of time.

The project is being developed by Omaxe Heritage Pvt Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of Omaxe Ltd.