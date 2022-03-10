English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for an exclusive roundtable discussion on Automating Manufacturing with Cloud Technology, today at 4 pm.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Here's what NRIs wanting to invest in real estate should know to ensure there are no gaps in property selection

    NRIs who have invested in real estate back home often have limited information about the quality or for that matter regarding the approvals and financial status of the project

    Anurag Jhanwar
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    Investment in real estate has always excited Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and finds a predominant place in their portfolio. While the advantages of real estate as an investment class are well-known — tangible, rent-yielding, long-term appreciation, second-home option and flexibility for future expansion/relocation - the investment process has some challenges.

    Here are some things NRIs wanting to invest back home should keep in mind:

    Legal aspects 

    The real estate market in India remains largely unorganised. There are different rules and regulations across states.

    First, the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), which governs NRI investments, changes frequently. Secondly, NRIs/PIOs (Person of Indian Origin) can’t purchase agricultural land, including farmland or plantation property. Additionally, they need to know the fine print linked to taxation and repatriation of the proceeds.

    Close

    Related stories

    Guidance from experienced real estate advisors becomes crucial to ensure there are no gaps in property selection and the buying process isn’t fraught with risks.

    Illegal possession or occupation: 

    It’s practically impossible for NRIs to keep a tab on their properties. The menace of encroachment or illegal possession is high. Evicting illegal occupants becomes a challenge for property custodians, who usually comprise the owners' friends and relatives.

    Given the stakes involved, all the legal documents must be signed by tenants, transactions need to be recorded and executed  the right way before handing over possession.

    Developers pedigree

    Numerous projects have hit a roadblock due to violations in construction norms, cash crunch and legal bottlenecks. NRIs consequently end up incurring huge losses. Not only is possession delayed,  capital too gets blocked, thereby adversely impacting their overall investment portfolio.

    Buyers’ problems aggravate further owing to limited information about the quality and authenticity of legal papers and ignorance of the property’s approval and financial status. Failure to regularly update themselves on the construction status too puts them at high risk.

    RERA's (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) role should be highlighted here.

    RERA does have a regulatory mechanism to protect the rights of home buyers and makes project information more transparent. While RERA provides access to all information, the body doesn’t do the due diligence on behalf of the investors. Essentially, RERA aims at bringing transparency into the real estate sector.

    Checking the pedigree of the developers and investigating facts about the financial and physical condition of the property remain the investors’ responsibility.
    Anurag Jhanwar is Co-founder, Fintrust Advisors LLP
    Tags: #investment #NRI #Real Estate
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 01:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.