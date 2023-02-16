Chintels Paradiso: Administration orders immediate evacuation of 2 towers after being declared unsafe

Following the structural safety audit report of towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso society in sector 109 Gurugram, where a portion of tower D collapsed all the way to the first floor last year, the district administration has issued an order directing the developer to get both the towers vacated immediately after the IIT-Delhi report declared them unsafe to live.

An IIT-Delhi report of towers E and F, which was released by the district administration on February 14, had said that “due to rapid corrosion of reinforcement due to the presence of chlorides, the structure is not safe for habitation”.

Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in an order to the developer Chintels India Private Limited directed the builder to immediately evacuate residents from these two towers or face action.

The order said that IIT-Delhi in its structural audit report of Tower E and F of Chintels Paradiso society, has declared tower E and F unsafe for human inhabitation.

“Accordingly, you are directed to get the premises and flats of towers E and F vacated from residents with immediate effect as living in these towers is threat to the life of residents in view of the report of IIT, Delhi. The needful must be done and any lapse in this case you (the developer) will be personally responsible and necessary legal action would be initiated against you,” the order dated February 15, said.

Currently, 40 families are residing in towers E and F.

The IIT-Delhi in its report, a copy of which is with Moneycontrol, mentioned that there is rapid and widespread corrosion of reinforcement almost throughout the structure of tower E and F.

The report also said that the need to frequent repair in the structures, as has been reported by the residents, also appears to have been caused by the corrosion of steel reinforcement due to the presence of these chlorides.

“This corrosion is due to chlorides that were mixed into the concrete at the time of its production. A poor quality of concrete has also played a role in the rapid deterioration. Given the high chloride content in the concrete almost throughout the structure, a repair of these structures for safe usage is not technically and economically feasible. In the current condition, due to the rapid corrosion of reinforcement due to the presence of chlorides, the structure is not safe for habitation,” the IIT-Delhi report stated.

Reacting to the development, Chintels spokesperson said, “At the time of last year’s unfortunate incident we had offered to re locate the residents of Towers E and F who had concerns for their safety. We had informed the authorities of the same. However, at the time the residents refused to vacate. Now that the IIT report has come, we are willing to relocate them as well and we also are extending our previous compensation offer of Rs 5,500 per square foot to them as well.”

On February 10 last year, the ceilings of several flats in tower D of the complex collapsed, killing two. Following the incident, besides a police investigation, a probe was ordered into the matter and a team of experts from IIT-Delhi was asked to conduct a structural audit.

In November 2022, the Gurugram district administration had ordered the demolition of tower D of the society after it was found unfit for habitation. The demolition order had also advised the evacuation of towers E and F.