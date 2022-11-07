Builders may have to pay land dues to Noida, Greater Noida Authorities at a higher rate

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

In a setback to real estate developers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Supreme Court on November 7 recalled its June 2020 order that had directed the authorities to cap the rate of interest at 8 percent for the delay in payment of land dues by real estate firms to authorities.

This means that the builders may have to pay dues at an increased rate set by the Authorities. The earlier SC orders had capped the rate at 8 percent.

The Supreme Court also made it clear that the Authorities would have to recalculate the dues of all the builders except that of the Amrapali case.

The November 7 order is awaited.

It should be noted that the apex court had capped the rate of interest for delayed payment by builders to the authority at 8 percent and linked it to the SBI MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) in June 2020 but according to the terms of agreements between the builder and the Authority the rate of interest for delayed payment was pegged at 15-23 percent.

The Supreme Court bench on November 7 said that the issue of Floor Area Ratio (FAR) will be heard by the new bench since CJI U U Lalit, who is heading the bench, will be demitting office tomorrow.

The bench of CJI Lalit and Justice Trivedi had on November 2 reserved its verdict on the issue of the sale of unused FAR of Amrapali Group to generate funds for its stalled projects. The bench has been hearing an application for the sale of unused available space in Amrapali projects to fetch funds of around Rs 1,500 crore.

In its order in June 2020, the apex court had said there was a need to "give impetus" to the real estate sector and relief should be granted to builders as many of them were struggling to survive due to the slowdown in the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic. The court had said that charging a reasonable rate of 8 percent would enable builders to complete their projects. The court had passed the order on a plea of Ace Group of companies, which had alleged that several of its projects had been stalled on account of the high lease rent, penalty and interest charged by the authorities.

Both the Noida and Greater Noida Authorities had claimed that they would lose around Rs 7,500 crore due to a cap on the rate of interest. They had submitted that they would be "ruined" financially if the order is not recalled and it would lead to "unjust enrichment" of builders. As per their responses in the court, Greater Noida Authority would lose around Rs 4,279 crore and Noida Authority would have to forgo Rs 3,266 crore. The court had in November last year reserved its order on a recall plea of the authorities.

More than 2 lakh apartments in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway regions have been handed over to homebuyers but are yet to be registered on account of this issue. It is estimated that the real estate developers owe more than Rs 30,000 crore to the three authorities, of which Noida Authority’s dues are close to around Rs 20,000 crore.

NBCC has been given approximately Rs 3,000 crore and it has completed around 11,000 Amrapali flats, out of which 5,000 flats have been handed over and around 26,000 are yet to be constructed.

During the hearing held on November 2, senior advocate Sidhartha Dave, appearing for NBCC, said, “When the project was entrusted to us, we had over 46,000 flats to complete. So far we have handed over possession of 4,981 units and 6,877 more flats are complete but require external services, such as electricity, water, etc.”