    Alia Bhatt's production house buys apartment for Rs 37.80 crore

    The 2,497 sq ft apartment located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai and was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd, documents showed.

    In another transaction executed on the same day, Alia Bhatt gifted two apartments in Mumbai to her sister Shaheen Mahesh Bhatt worth Rs 7.68 crore (market value).

    Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, the production house of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, has bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai for Rs 37.80 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

    The 2,497 sq ft apartment located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai and was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd, the documents showed.

    A stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid by the buyer and the agreement to the sale was registered on April 10, 2023.

    In another transaction executed on the same day, Alia Bhatt gifted two apartments in Mumbai to her sister Shaheen Mahesh Bhatt worth Rs 7.68 crore (market value), documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

    The actress through a Prize Certificate gifted two flats totalling 2,086.75 sq ft in Gigi Apartments located in AB Nair Road Juhu, Mumbai.

    The area of the first flat is 1,197 sq ft and the second flat is 889.75 sq ft, the prize certificate showed. The sale document was registered on April 10, 2023. A stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh has been paid for the transaction. It comes with one car parking.

    The actress could not be reached for comment.

    Earlier, Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 16.50 crore, property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,493 sq ft and comes with four reserved car parking spots, it showed. The sale deed was registered on April 13, 2023, and the seller is Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

    first published: Apr 24, 2023 06:37 pm