Ahmedabad has highest willingness to adopt e-vehicles while Pune tops on ease of moving in 2022: Report

The report, which has been prepared by OMI Foundation, was jointly released by Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, and Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India.

Ahmedabad has the highest willingness to adopt electric vehicles while the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad scored the highest on ease of moving in 2022, closely followed by Mumbai and Coimbatore, a study titled Ease of Moving Index India (EoMI) Report 2022 stated.

The report, which has been prepared by OMI Foundation, was jointly released by Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, and Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, on April 25.

OMI Foundation is a policy research and social innovation think tank operating at the intersection of mobility innovation, governance and public good.

The Ese of Moving Index report presents a scorecard on the state of mobility in a city.

“Ahmedabad leads the way for accelerating adoption of electric vehicles with almost 80 percent respondents willing to purchase electric vehicles as the state offers the highest demand incentive in the country,” the report said. It added that the growing air pollution related deaths could be mitigated as the city shifts to clean mobility options.

Almost 53 percent of public transport users in Ahmedabad rated the services clean, hygienic and well maintained. The Ahmedabad city administration has procured 150 electric buses in a bid to transition towards clean mobility, the report said.

According to the EoMI 2022 report, Pune boasts of the most inclusive mobility ecosystem and Kochi holds the greatest promise for the adoption of active and shared mobility, while Bhubaneswar shines in terms of providing a seamless mobility experience.

Chennai has among the best cycling infrastructures in India, Aizawl emerged as a top performer in clean mobility, while Jabalpur has the lowest mobility expenditure. Kolkata leads the way in shared mobility adoption, while Delhi has a tremendous opportunity to improve its pedestrian, cycling and overall road safety infrastructure.

Hyderabad leads the future of mobility among mega cities as it stands out for its impressive adoption of cashless mobility services, surpassing most counterparts. Mumbaikars are among the lowest spenders on transport per month, the report pointed out.

Nagpur has achieved the highest score in terms of efficient and dependable mobility, with over 70 percent of people reporting that they can reach their workplace within 30 minutes, the report said. Public transport reliability in Bengaluru, though still unsatisfactory, has increased between 2018 and 2022, rising from 30 percent to 39 percent in that time.

To prepare the report, over 50,000 citizens were surveyed across 40 cities on 41 indicators across nine parameters. These parameters were grouped under Impetus for active and shared mobility, Seamless mobility, Towards vision zero, Mobility for all, Affordable mobility, Efficient and reliable mobility, Clean mobility, Future mobility and Investment in city.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said, “The survival of a city is based on how good or bad the mobility system in that city is. Instead of having transport options, mobility is about access. Close to $4 billion of investment has gone into 100 smart cities specifically on mobility.”

He added that his department will look into the report for takeaways and develop strategies to address issues.

Sharp said that mobility is a fundamental necessity in life and for many people it is a daily struggle. “Mobility is a lifeline of a city. Vehicular emissions continue to be a leading source of air pollution. So the urgency to address these issues cannot be overstated. In India we are seeing incredible investments in renewable energy and electric mobility so this is the moment where we all can play an important role,” Sharp said.

OMI Foundation’s managing trustee and former Indian ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale, said, “Urban centres are the economic growth drivers in the country, and mobility plays a crucial role in empowering citizens to realise their true potential. India’s journey towards becoming a $10-trillion economy and beyond has to be fuelled by a sustainable, inclusive and efficient mobility system.”