English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    About to take a home loan? May be prudent to stay with the old tax regime

    Budget 2023 offers a number of tax benefits for those who choose the new tax regime. But for those making home EMI payments and claiming house rental allowance, it may make more sense to stick with the old tax regime.

    Shalini Jain
    February 05, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

    Budget 2023 has proposed many tax benefits for the common man, such as increase in the basic exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh (from the current limit of Rs 2.5 lakh), eligibility of rebate increased for income up to Rs 7 lakh (from the earlier limit of income up to Rs 5 lakh), adjustments to tax slabs and reduction in the maximum rate of surcharge from 37 percent to 25 percent for the super-rich.

    The key point to note here is that all of these benefits are available only under the new tax regime, which was introduced by the government back in 2020. If you choose to be covered under the old tax regime, you would still be governed by the existing provisions and tax rates.

    Under the new tax regime, most of the deductions and exemptions that are available under the old regime need to be foregone. One of the most common deductions that helps reduce tax outflow is the payment towards housing loan.

    Benefits under the old regime if you take a housing loan