    Read the full text of Rakesh Gangwal on his resignation from IndiGo board

    In the letter to the IndiGo board, Rakesh Gangwal said that his "intention is to gradually reduce" his stake in interGlobe "over the next 5 plus years".

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
    Rakesh Gangwal

    Rakesh Gangwal

     
     
    InterGlobe Aviation, which owns which owns India’s largest airline IndiGo, announced on February 18 that its Non Executive and Non Independent Director Rakesh Gangwal has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company, with immediate effect.

    In the letter to the IndiGo board, Gangwal said that his "intention is to gradually reduce my stake in interglobe over the next 5 plus years".

    Here's what the full text of the former director's letter said: 
    February 18, 2022


    Dear Board Members,


    I continue to be a big believer in the long-term prospects of IndiGo and more so now with the industry consolidation underway. Under this backdrop and in the long-term, Indian aviation should prosper, as in various other parts of the world.


    I have been a long-term shareholder in the Company for more than 15 years and it's only natural to someday think about diversifying one's holdings.


    Accordingly, my current intention is to slowly reduce my equity stake in the Company over the next 5 plus years. While new investors should benefit from the potential future growth in the Company's share price, a gradual reduction of my stake should also allow me to benefit from some of the upside. Like any plan, future events may impact my current thinking.


    However, I am concerned about the optics of reducing my holdings even though such transactions would only be undertaken when I do not have any unpublished price sensitive information (UPS). As you are aware, on an ongoing basis, the Company provides us information and some of this is UPSI.


    Being a co-founder, co-promoter and director, this issue takes on great significance.


    After considerable thought, I see only one clear path to address this issue. Regrettably, and effective immediately, I am stepping off the Board.


    Accordingly, I ask that no Company information be shared with me that is UPSI and, having stepped down as a director, there should be no reason to share such information. Sometime in the future, I shall consider participating again as a board member.

    Rakesh Gangwal
    
    Tags: #aviation #Business #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation #Rakesh Gangwal
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 04:58 pm

