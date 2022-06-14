RBL Bank investors reading too much into Subramaniakumar's DHFL stint?

Private sector lender RBL Bank on June 14 said the rumours linking the appointment of CEO R Subramaniakumar as with asset quality challenges for the bank were unfounded, baseless, and “purely speculative”.

The lender told exchanges that it does not foresee any asset quality challenges and has built adequate provisions to tide against bad loans.

It remained well capitalised and post its recent Tier 2 capital raise on May 13, 2022, the capital adequacy ratio had increased to approximately 17.8 percent, the private lender said.

What led to the speculation?

The explanation from the private lender came a day after the shares of RBL Bank tanked 23 percent on June 13 following the announcement of R Subramaniakumar as new CEO for three years.

Who is R Subramaniakumar?

Subramaniakumar has been a banker for over 40 years. He was appointed the administrator for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) by the Reserve Bank of India that achieved a resolution.

As a banker, Subramaniakumar began his career in 1980, with the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB).

His tenure with the PNB lasted for 35 years and he was served as the bank's general manager between 2013 and 2016.

Subramaniakumar joined the Indian Overseas Bank in October 2016 as its MD and CEO and continued to hold the charge till June 2019.

In November 2019, the RBI appointed him as the administrator of the DHFL, which had turned insolvent.

Subramaniakumar is a non-executive chairman of India1 Payments Ltd, one of the country's largest ATM services providers. He is also an independent director of the LIC Pension Fund Ltd.

At 12.22 am, shares of RBL Bank were trading at Rs 88 apiece on the BSE, up 0.17 percent.