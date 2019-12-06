RBI team looking at HDFC Bank online banking glitches: Deputy Governor MK Jain

Deputy Governor MK Jain said on December 5 that a team of the central bank is looking at the reasons behind the crash of online banking facility of HDFC Bank for two consecutive days this week.

Problems were faced by customers of the private sector lender while trying to access their bank accounts online on December 2 and December 3. Several users even took to Twitter to complain about the outage in mobile banking services.

Responding to queries on social media, HDFC Bank said that the problem was due to technical glitches.

"Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly," the bank said in response to queries on Twitter on December 2.

However, as the issue came at a time of the month when salaries were credited, it aggravated the woes of many customers.

"Our team has gone to really identify the reasons and find out what we can give them (HDFC Bank) as a direction," Jain told reporters at the customary post-policy presser.

While replying to a question on whether the RBI is considering a framework for penalising such banks, Jain did not name HDFC Bank.

He did say that the RBI is aware of the problem, while explaining that technical glitches had resulted in online banking getting impacted on December 2.

He also said there were media reports again on December 3 that the glitches were continuing, and he clarified that the services have now been "restored fully".

The private sector lender has the highest number of salary accounts and its customer base includes 2.9 crore debit cardholders and 1.3 crore credit card customers.