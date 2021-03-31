RBI sets average base lending rate for NBFC-MFIs at 7.81% for April-June quarter

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 31 fixed the average base rate that NBFC-MFIs can charge their borrowers at 7.81 percent for the quarter beginning April 1, 2021.

"The Reserve Bank of India has today communicated that the applicable average base rate to be charged by Non-Banking Financial Company – Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to their borrowers for the quarter beginning April 1, 2021 will be 7.81 per cent," the RBI said.

RBI, on the last working day of every quarter, advises the average of the base rates of the five largest commercial banks for the purpose of arriving at the interest rates to be charged by NBFC-MFIs to their borrowers in the ensuing quarter.