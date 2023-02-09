English
    RBI move to regulate loan penal charges to bring transparency, level playing field, say experts

    On February 8, RBI said it will issue draft rules on levying penal charges on loans.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    The RBI release said the penal charges will be recovered separately and will not be added to the principal amount of the loan.

    Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposal to issue guidelines on penal charges that banks levy on customers on missed loan payments will help bring in transparency and ensure level-playing field, experts said.

    The central bank, on February 8, said draft guidelines on levy of penal interest on loans will be placed on RBI’s website shortly for comments from stakeholders.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at present regulated entities follow divergent practices on levying certain charges. In certain cases, these charges are found excessive, prompting the central bank to bring in common rules.

    RBI officials, during the post monetary policy press conference, said that the review of penal charges revealed that most banks use penal rate on top of the nominal interest rate in case of payment defaults and non-compliance with the terms and conditions of sanctioning the credit facilities.