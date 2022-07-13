Raymond ropes in Coca-Cola exec Atul Singh as executive vice chairman

Representative Image. (Source: ShutterStock)

Textile to real estate conglomerate Raymond announced on July 13 that it has appointed consumer industry veteran Atul Singh as executive vice chairman on the board.

Singh comes with more than 35 years of experience in leading multi-billion dollar businesses across several geographies globally. He worked at Coca-Cola for about two decades in senior positions ending up as chairman of Asia Pacific, according to Raymond.

"Raymond is one of the most reputed home-grown brands from India and has an enormous potential for growth. It is very exciting to be part of the transformation journey and lead the organisation to its centenary year in 2025,'' said Singh.

Prior to Coca-Cola, he worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 10 years where he held several leadership positions globally. His last stint at Colgate-Palmolive was as country manager, Nigeria.

''Raymond is at an inflection point and has embarked upon the journey to be a future ready organisation to achieve profitable growth and value unlocking,'' said Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond Ltd

''A strong leadership for the organisation will propel us to scale up our businesses both in domestic and global markets. With his impeccable track record, I am confident that Atul will lend his expertise for Raymond to sustain and grow in each of the businesses we operate,'' added Singhania.

At 12:05 pm, shares of Raymond were trading 2.63 per cent lower at Rs 939.30 apiece on the BSE.