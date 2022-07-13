English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Raymond ropes in Coca-Cola exec Atul Singh as executive vice chairman

    Singh comes with more than 35 years of experience in leading multi-billion dollar businesses across several geographies globally. He worked at Coca-Cola for about two decades in senior positions ending up as chairman of Asia Pacific.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
    Representative Image. (Source: ShutterStock)

    Representative Image. (Source: ShutterStock)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Textile to real estate conglomerate Raymond announced on July 13 that it has appointed consumer industry veteran Atul Singh as executive vice chairman on the board.

    Read Moneycontrol's latest stories on Corporate Crossings here

    Singh comes with more than 35 years of experience in leading multi-billion dollar businesses across several geographies globally. He worked at Coca-Cola for about two decades in senior positions ending up as chairman of Asia Pacific, according to Raymond.

    "Raymond is one of the most reputed home-grown brands from India and has an enormous potential for growth. It is very exciting to be part of the transformation journey and lead the organisation to its centenary year in 2025,'' said Singh.

    Prior to Coca-Cola, he worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 10 years where he held several leadership positions globally. His last stint at Colgate-Palmolive was as country manager, Nigeria.

    Close

    Related stories

    Corporate Crossings New Series Logo

    ''Raymond is at an inflection point and has embarked upon the journey to be a future ready organisation to achieve profitable growth and value unlocking,'' said Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond Ltd

    ''A strong leadership for the organisation will propel us to scale up our businesses both in domestic and global markets. With his impeccable track record, I am confident that Atul will lend his expertise for Raymond to sustain and grow in each of the businesses we operate,'' added Singhania.

    At 12:05 pm, shares of Raymond were trading 2.63 per cent lower at Rs 939.30 apiece on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Corporate Crossings #Raymond #Raymond brand #Raymond CMD Gautam Hari Singhania #Raymond Limited
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 12:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.