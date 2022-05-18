Rajeev Chandrasekhar fires salvo at VPNs: Follow the rules or leave India

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar warned virtual private network (VPN) service providers that if they do not follow the recently released directions of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), then they are free to terminate their businesses in the country.

Chandrasekhar, who was addressing a press conference on the clarifications issued by CERT-In on the April 28 directions said, " There is no opportunity for somebody to say we will not follow the laws and rules of India. If you don't have the logs, start maintaining the logs. If you're a VPN that wants to hide and be anonymous about those who use VPNs and you don't want to go by these rules, then if you want to pull out (from the country), frankly, that is the only opportunity you will have. You will have to pull out."

Earlier, in response to the CERT-In directions which mandate that VPN providers have to maintain logs including names of customers, their IP addresses etc., for a period of 5 years, NordVPN had said that they may pull its servers out of India if they find no way out. Similarly, VPN provider Surfshark’s legal department head Gytis Malinauskas had told Moneycontrol that the company has a strict no-logs policy, which implies that it does not collect or share customer browsing data or any usage information; and that it would ‘aim’ to continue doing so.

"So if you are a VPN provider, if you are a data center operator, if you are a cloud provider, and if you're an enterprise, you have an obligation to know who's using your VPN infrastructure; who's using the cloud?; who's using the datacenter? Why? If there is a detected cyber incident or cyber breach -- from one of the people using your VPN or your cloud or your data center, it is your obligation to produce the data. Now at that point, you cant say 'No it's our rules that we will not maintain logs'. If you don't maintain roll logs. This is not a good place to do business," Chandrasekhar said.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in its set of clarifications on the April 28 directions, stated that the rules of maintaining customer logs will not apply to enterprise and corporate virtual private networks. The term “VPN service providers” will just apply to entities that provide “internet proxy like services through the use of VPN technologies, standard or proprietary, to general Internet subscribers”.





