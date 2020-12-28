MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Quant Pick - Dabur India: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy Dabur in range of Rs 510-520 Target: Rs 605 Stop Loss: Rs 468 Time frame: Three months.

Broker Research
December 28, 2020 / 04:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India


Recommendation


Buy Dabur in range of Rs 510-520 Target: Rs 605 Stop Loss: Rs 468 Time frame: Three months.


Derivatives & Quantitative Outlook


Amid current bullish sentiments, FMCG stocks have seen relative underperformance but absorbed any selling pressure. Dabur India is among those few stocks that are trading near lifetime highs outperforming peers from the FMCG pack. We believe stocks like Dabur India will outperform the index in the short-term and witness buying interest. On the F&O front, the current open interest in the stock is significantly high and is at a two-year high. OI in the stock has increased more than 60% since the July series. We believe this accumulation was formed in August until November month. Despite weakness being seen in the stock during November and December, it did not prompt any major short additions. With the stock surpassing its major resistance levels of Rs 520, we expect fresh longs to be seen in the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dabur #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Dec 28, 2020 03:50 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | How the Indian startup ecosystem survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

Setting Sail | How the Indian startup ecosystem survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.