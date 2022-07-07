English
    Proposed amendments to IT Rules 2021 will cause operational uncertainty for intermediaries: NASSCOM

    The industry body also aired its concern regarding pre-censorship arising out of the proposed amendments and requested Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to make changes in the text of the rules in this regard

    Aihik Sur & Debangana Ghosh
    July 07, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST

    The proposed amendments to the Information Technology Rules (IT Rules) 2021, will cause “operational uncertainty for intermediaries operating” in India, industry body NASSCOM said in a written submission to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

    In a letter dated July 6, NASCOMM also flagged proposed amendments to the IT Rules 2021, which they said may bring in a requirement of ‘pre-censorship’ of user generated content items. July 6 was the last date to make submissions on the draft amendments of the IT Rules.

    ALSO READ: Amendments to IT Rules 2021 will ensure rights of users are not contravened by Big Tech: MeitY

    Section 3(1) (a) and 3(1)(b) in the proposed amendments to the IT Rules say that all intermediaries will have to ‘ensure compliance’, and that intermediary will have to inform rules and regulations to users that ‘shall cause the user of its computer resource not to host, display, upload” any information that the goes against the IT Rules 2021.

    These sections were also brought up in a consultation that was taken up by MEitY with industry stakeholders. MeitY there clarified that it was intent to “avoid introducing obligations that require pre-censorship by intermediaries.” NASSCOM in its submission urged MeitY to explicitly reflect the same in the proposed amendments.

    Close

    NASSCOM explained, “The proposed rules 3(1)(a) and 3(1)(b) are specifically concerning. In both, the operative phrases (“ensure compliance”, “cause the user”) are undefined. This makes it difficult for intermediaries to determine what these rules would materially expect of them and how they apply to their handling of any item of user-generated content (“UGC item”). It is also unclear what not ensuring compliance would look like. This creates operational uncertainty for intermediaries operating in India."

    The industry body also said that the proposed amendments ignore the fact that the intermediary ecosystem is heterogeneous, and that the rules will have varied impact on the market.

    In regard to the proposed grievance appellate committee, NASSCOM appreciated the proposal but said that the design envisioned in the draft does not address several concerns regarding its constitution, transparency, functioning and its legal status.
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Debangana Ghosh
    Tags: #Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology #Nasscom
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 07:19 pm
